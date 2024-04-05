Bobrisky Detained In Lone Cell, Failed To Meet Bail Conditions, Arraignment Today

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, will today (Friday) arraign controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged money laundering.

EFCC, on Thursday, filed six counts while counts bordering on money laundering and abuse of the naira on Bobrisky.

Bobrisky will be arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions, in a telephone interview with our correspondent Thursday evening.

Oyewale said, “He has been granted administrative bail but yet to meet bail conditions.”

Impeccable sources in the EFCC said the cross-dresser was detained in a lone cell.

“Bobrisky has been grilled by interrogators, and he has given his statement wherein he identified as ‘Idris Okuneye’. He’s being detained in a lone cell. He has no cellmates, he’s neither in a male nor female cell, he’s the only one in his cell,” a source said.