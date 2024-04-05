Amended Rivers PDP Caretaker Committee List Unacceptable.. Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says any changes to the list of caretaker committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, not in line with the initial agreement, will not be accepted.

Governor Fubara spoke on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Centre, located at KM 17, Port Harcourt Expressway, Elelenwo/Rumuokrusi.

His remarks came after concerns raised by his supporters about the list of State and Local Government Caretaker Committee members published by the party’s National Working Committee.

The list allegedly included names of former Governor Nyesom Wike’s supporters who were previously not members of the party’s executive.

Governor Fubara clarified that during a meeting, it was decided to extend the tenure of the executives in states where their tenures had expired by three months. He emphasised that no new names were to be added.

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the media. Let me brief you. We have a meeting and agreed that all the state affected, the executive should be extended for three months. This extension is not to bring in new names.”

He also pointed out that the caretaker committee members were not expected to operate independently of the state governors.

Governor Fubara mentioned that the National Executive Committee of the party would convene on April 18 to ratify the list.

He said the current situation in Rivers State is due to some individuals seeking attention.

He knocked his critics for being restless since his comment on Wednesday when he threatened to surprise them over his perceived political weakness.

“You can see how restless they are since I made the small statement yesterday. We will continue to make them restless,” he said.