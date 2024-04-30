Actress Toyin Abraham Tackles Area Boys At Film Location

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently dispersed some local youths popularly called Area Boys at her movie set. 

A video shared on X.com by the actress on Monday revealed her having a heated conversation with the group.

Abraham also warned them sternly not to disrupt filming and threatened repercussions if they appeared in the shot.

The youth seemed to be requesting money, as she replied, "Did you work for my money? I already gave you N10,000."

She managed to control the situation by giving them more money to leave the set. 

In her caption, she wrote, "To survive on the streets, you gotta know the street code.

"On the 'America Japa' set, these boys from the hood tried to test me, But hold up!!! I unleashed my street A-game, a spicy blend of Ibadan, Edo, and Ogbomosho vibes.

"Let's just say they got a taste of my own street power! This one pass Abidoshaker!"


