Actor Jnr Pope Death: Corpse Of Sound Engineer Exhumed

The remains of the late sound engineer, Precious Ofurum, who lost his life in a boat accident alongside Nollywood actor Junior Pope and fellow crew members while returning from a movie set, have been exhumed and set to be transported back to his hometown for burial.

A viral video on Tuesday showed the remains being exhumed by some individuals who carried his body in a coffin to a car set to transport it back home.

Recall that Junior Pope and some of his crew members, including Precious Ofurum, passed away on April 10 when their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.

