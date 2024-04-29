Actress Hilda Dokubo Drags Singer Mercy Chinwo , Calls Her An Ingrate

Hilda Dokubo, an actress, has bla-sted Mercy Chinwo for her quarrel with Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the founder of musical company EeZee Conceptz.

Chinwo signed with the label in 2017 after winning the second season of Nigerian Idol.

There were reports in September 2022 that Chinwo had departed Eezee Conceptz owing to a quarrel over finances.

On Tuesday, Dokubo posted an Instagram screenshot of Chinwo’s birthday message to EeZee Tee from 2018.

In the birthday message, the singer called her former label boss as a “blessing to our generation” and thanked him for being a “father, mentor, and manager”.

In the accompanying description, Dokubo implied that the ‘Excess Love’ hitmaker had “bitten the hands that fed her”.

The actress stated that people’s actual identities emerge only after they had achieved power and celebrity.

“You might think that you know someone until you give them the opportunity to earn power, fame and fortune,” she said.

“All who bite the finger that feeds them must have blood in their meal.”

In the comment section of the post, Dokubo described the situation between Chinwo and EeZee Tee as “nonsense that has been on for over a year”.

She added that “the more I am silent, the more lies are spread.”.

Dr. Roy David, Chinwo’s music producer, has previously accused EeZee Tee of mistreatment, claiming that the record label president withheld his financial benefits after producing.