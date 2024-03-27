Why We Had Conflicting Figures Of Abducted Kaduna Pupils , Identify Mastermind

A community leader has given reasons why there were conflicting figures of the now released Kaduna school pupils

There were earlier report that 287 students were kidnapped, Aminu said the community had discovered that there were double names submitted to the government the day the incident happened.

“There was pressure from the authorities on the very day the incident happened that the community should compile names of the students. So, some parents ended up giving double names on different lists on the day but on Monday, after the security rescued 138 plus the late teacher, we later went back and issued another form to parents and we got the exact number 137 of the children abducted,” he said.

According to him, the late teacher, Abubakar Isah, who died in captivity left behind a wife and children.

When contacted, Mohammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor said the rescued children would be reunited with their families soon.

“They are still undergoing psychotherapy. They will be reunited with their parents after the evaluation, Insha Allah” he said.

‘Bandits’ kingpin Yellow Janbros behind abduction’

At least three credible sources confirmed that a bandit kingpin, known as Yellow Janbros, was behind the heinous abduction of the Kuriga school children.

Janbros had been fingered in many heinous crimes occasioned by killings and abductions in many communities in the North West. He was also severally reported to have been killed either by troops or during rival clashes, but only to be associated with other crimes.

One of the sources said, “I can assure that Janbros was behind the abduction and it was simply to embarrass the government.

“The bandits know that they have pauperised the villagers, they have taken away their animals and chased them away from their farms. They know the villagers don’t have anything to sell and pay for ransom,” he said.

Another source said Janbros and his foot soldiers took days shepherding the children through the bushes in order to evade arrest.

“As stated by the military, they took them to Zamfara State where they were finally released. The story of how they were brought back intact, and without firing any shot, is a story of another day,” the source said.