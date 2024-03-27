Kingmakers Boycott Meeting Over Olubadan-Designate’s Absence

The process of nominating the new Olubadan was stalled, yesterday, as eight kingmakers boycotted the meeting, convened by the Head of the Ibadan Traditional Council, Chief Rashidi Ladoja.





The meeting was convened by Ladoja, who is also the Otun Olubadan, at the ancient Mapo Hall, to begin the process that will lead to the emergence of the next Olubadan.

But, surprisingly, only Chief Ladoja was there as a member of the Olubadan in Council, while eight out of eleven members shunned the meeting.

The Olubadan-in-Council has eleven members including Iyalode.

The kingmakers are Balogun, Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun and the Ekerin Balogun. Others are Otun Olubadan, Osi Olubadan, Ashipa Olubadan, Ekerin Olubadan and Iyalode.

Several calls to the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade, for boycotting the meeting were not answered.

It was gathered that the boycott of the meeting may not be unconnected to the strained relationship between Chief Ladoja and other nine members of the Olubadan-in-Council during the controversial beaded crowns given by the late governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

All members of Olubadan in Council except Ladoja accepted the crowns and the elevation.

They are now called Oba while Senator Ladoja remains as high Chief.

Speaking with newsmen after the botched meeting, Ladoja said: “The other members feel that the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has not spoken to them.

“They said they were not able to ascertain his health condition. They said that when he’s ready, he will talk to them and we are going to have the meeting again. The Olubadan-designate is supposed to be here.”

When asked why he was the only one at the meeting, he replied, “A meeting was called for today (yesterday) and I’m supposed to be the convener of the meeting. That’s why I’m here.”

On the next step to take after the stalled meeting, Ladoja said: “The next step is that when they are ready, they will come. I called them and the reason they gave me is that the Olubadan-designate has not spoken to them.”