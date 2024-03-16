Track Terrorism Funding In Nigeria, CDS Tells EFCC Chairman

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has called for the tracking of terrorism funding in Nigeria, being one of non-kinetic means of fighting terrorism across the globe.

General Musa made the call when he played host to the Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

While congratulating him on his appointment as the EFCC boss, the CDS assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria AFN would not derail from its commitment to ensure the survival of current democratic dispensation.

He commended the EFCC Chairman for his unique approach of leveraging on the potentials of technology to fight corruption and other forms of economic crimes.

He noted that the AFN had zero tolerance for corrupt practices, as such, it adopted the proceedings of a General Court Martial (GCM) to checkmate culpable personnel.





General Musa urged the EFCC boss to encourage public office holders and other Nigerians in positions of authority to uphold good governance to forestall economic breakdown and insecurity.





He further informed the Chairman of the Anti-Graft body that AFN synergised with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders to fight oil theft in the country.

He lamented that the issues of blocking loopholes brought about by siphoning of oil and soft legal system which delays prosecution of suspects have been major challenges.

General Musa harped on the use of census, installation of CCTV Cameras in strategic points to contain cases of corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country. He encouraged Mr Olukoyede to keep up his good work and remain assured of the support and cooperation of the AFN.

In his remarks, the EFCC Chairman, stated that he was at the DHQ to see the CDS to explore avenues of cooperation and collaboration in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

Olukoyede recalled that on assumption of office, he laid so much emphasis on the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of collaboration, being a key to winning the war against corruption.

The EFCC Chairman who pointed out that the war against corruption must be won as the menace had destroyed the nation’s economy and at same time dented its good image before the international community warned that if drastic measures were not taken to nip it in the bud, the country would be put into a jeopardy in the next 10 years

Olukoyede further said that the Commission the military and other security agencies have to join forces in fighting corruption in the country in the national interest

He said that the Commission had recorded salient achievements in the course of fighting economic crimes within the space of time he had been in office such as the recovery of funds running into billions and trillions of Naira carted away from the nation’s treasury.