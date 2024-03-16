Maj Gen Saraso Takes Over As GOC 1st Div

Major General MLD Saraso has taken over the command of 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA) as the 43rd General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division NA and Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 12 March 2024 at the Division Headquarters Kawo, Kaduna.

In his remarks, the outgoing GOC, Major General VU Okoro thanked the almighty God and the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TA Lagbaja for the privilege and honour of commanding the premier Division of the NA. He thanked the officers and soldiers for their support and contribution to his successful tour of duty and charged them to extend same to his successsor in office. He congratulated the new GOC on his well deserved appointment and wished him a successful tour of duty as well.

In his maiden remarks as GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen MLD Saraso commended Maj Gen VU Okoro for the successes the Division recorded in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes while steering the Division as GOC. He also thanked him and his predecessors for the foundation and good legacies they left behind and promised to key in and build on them. He specifically thanked the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TA Lagbaja for considering him worthy to command the premier Division of the NA and promised to justify the confidence repose on him.

Highlights of the ceremony were signing of the handing and taking over notes, decoration of the GOC with 1 Division insignia, handing over of the command flag to the new GOC, presentation of souvenir to the outgone GOC, farewell address to troops by the outgone GOC and group photographs.