Stop Burning Shrines, Actor Yul Edochie Urges Nigerians

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has encouraged Nigerians to embrace tradition instead of burning shrines, noting that not all deities are evil. 

He shared his view in a post on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Edochie wrote, "Stop burning shrines and deities. Not all deities are evil.

"Oyinbo convinced us that all our ways are evil so we could discard our ways and embrace theirs, making slavery easy.

"We need to wake up and start embracing our traditions.

"Many deities acknowledge God almighty.

"Burning them could bring you perpetual trouble."

In January, Yul Edochie announced his commitment to God's calling by launching a Christian programme on YouTube called True Salvation Ministry.

