Actor Segun Arinze Trends On Twitter Over New Movie Role

Veteran actor and former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Segun Arinze is in the news over his role in a new movie

On Friday, the great Segun Arinze trended on twitter.

Many paid homage to his acting talents and many of the comments singled him out in the Afamefuna movie, expressing pleasant surprise that he could effortlessly switch between Nigerian languages.





The popular actor known as Black Arrow has featured in hundreds of movies and stage plays in his career spanning over three decades with several local and International awards to his credit

Here are some of the comments on Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=segun%20arinze&src=typed_query







Video clip





https://x.com/X_Dailly/status/1774081419175735583?s=08

