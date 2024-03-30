Actor Segun Arinze Trends On Twitter Over New Movie Role

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Veteran actor and former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Segun Arinze is in the news over his role in a new movie 

On Friday, the great Segun Arinze trended  on twitter. 

Many paid homage to his acting talents and many of the comments singled him out in the Afamefuna movie, expressing pleasant surprise that he could effortlessly switch between Nigerian languages. 







The popular actor known as Black Arrow has featured in hundreds of movies and stage plays in his career spanning over three decades with several local and International awards to his credit

Here are some of the comments on Twitter 

https://twitter.com/search?q=segun%20arinze&src=typed_query


Video clip 


https://x.com/X_Dailly/status/1774081419175735583?s=08

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال