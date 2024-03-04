Rude Boy ( Psquare) Shares Touching Video of Late Mr Ibu Expressing Gratitude

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Paul Okoye, well known as Rude Boy, has shared a video sent to him by the late Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu while on his sick bed praying and thanking him for his support.

The singer shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption, "This broke my heart the more."

The video which has gone viral shows Mr Ibu lying thanking the Nigerian singer for standing by him.

Recall that Rudeboy, one-half of the Psquare band, visited the veteran actor when he was at the hospital and was among many Nigerian celebrities who donated to Mr Ibu's treatment.

In November 2023, one of Okafor's legs was amputated due to an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough.

The comic actor died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 62.