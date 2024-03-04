BRT Bus Crushes Five-Year-Old To Death In Lagos

A Bus Rapid Transit Driver, Sunday Bukola, has reportedly crushed a five-year-old simply identified as Malik to death at Palmgroove in the Onipanu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1:30 pm on Saturday.

It was also gathered that the driver crushed the victim, his brother, and his mother as they attempted to cross the BRT lane.

A Police Source said that the deceased died on the spot while his sibling and mother sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The Bus Driver hit the deceased, his mom, and his brother. Their names are Malik, aged 5 years old, and Basit, who is two years old.

“They were crossing the BRT lane at Palm Grove. They were rushed to the hospital, but Malik died on the spot, while Rofiat and Basit were rushed to the hospital, where they were receiving treatment for various degrees of injury.

When contacted, the state’s command Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident

He added that the driver has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary. The driver was later arrested and is in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing.”

Last Year, the Lagos State Police Command had confirmed that three people died after the two motorcycles they were riding on collided with a BRT vehicle in the Alakija area of Lagos.

Punch