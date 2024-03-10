Police Begin Trial Of Personnel Accused Of Extorting Abuja Resident

CKN NEWS
Police have arrested and commenced an investigation of three policemen accused of extorting an Abuja resident, Omoh Osoke.

The accused were Inspector Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all affiliated with the FID-STS unit.

The policemen were allegedly involved in the case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion against Omoh Oshoke, a resident of Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force disclosed this in a statement issued by the Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejob, on its X handle on Sunday.

The statement reads: "In furtherance of our zero tolerance for corruption and extortion, we wish to update the general public on an alleged case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion carried out by some policemen against one Omoh Oshoke, an Abuja resident. The trio identified as Inspectors Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all attached to the FID-STS, have been arrested, investigated and are currently undergoing trial. 

"In the same vein, the accomplices including one Elizabeth Amos Busayo, the POS operator and one Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers, have also been arrested and are currently being investigated alongside the police officers. 

"The Force however assures that justice will be served in this case, while we urge our officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law."

