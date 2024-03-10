Body Of Father Of Four Found At His Factory In Enugu

A father of four Chris Ozobia, has heen found dead in Enugu State

His body was found at his block industry located at Ugbo Owa by the old airport road, Emene.

Ozobia, who was in his 40s, left behind his wife and 4 children, aged between 3 and 9 years old.

A friend of the deceased said Ozobia told his wife he was going to see his cement dealer at Penoks junction in Enugu

However, when he didn't return home and his phone was switched off, his wife raised an alarm. 

The next day, Ozobia's lifeless body was discovered in his block industry.

While the circumstances under which he died is not known , Ozobia was described as neing full of life and not known to have any suicidal tendencies.

Attempt to get the comment of spokesman of the Enugu Police Command on the matter was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press 


