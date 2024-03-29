Police Arrest Suspects Stealing Phones From Tricycle Passengers In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has announced the arrest of a two-man syndicate that specialises in stealing phones from tricycle passengers in Asaba, the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The PPRO stated that the suspects, identified as Collins Akpinoba (27) and David Paulson (38), were apprehended on Monday after a victim, Ezeugwu Akanso, reported his phone stolen on a trip from Konwea Plaza to Okpanam Road.

The statement partly read, "On 25/03/2024 at about 1850hrs one Ezeugwu Akanso 'm' reported at ‘A’ division Asaba that on the same date at about 1700hrs, he boarded a commercial tricycle with Reg no. GWK 758 VC with Delta State code no. 12335B at Konwea Plaza Nnebisi Road, Asaba to Okpanam Road, Asaba.

"He further stated that upon noticing that his phone had been stolen, he raised an alarm which necessitated sympathisers to join him and chase the suspects and were apprehended.

"The suspects, one Collins Akpinoba 'm' age 27yrs conspired with one David Paulson 'm' age 38yrs were immediately handed over to the police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects specialise in robbing unsuspecting passengers, and some of their victims have identified them. Investigation is ongoing."

The statement added that in a separate development, the Agbor Division's Anti-Crime patrol team recovered a Beretta pistol from one John Chikwuji, a 25-year-old Ekuku-Agbor native, during a routine stop-and-search operation on March 27.

CKNNews reported in 2022 how the police in Kano State apprehended two suspects who specialised in stealing mobile phones from passengers, disguising as tricycle riders.