IGP Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Christian Community On Easter Celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, reassures Nigerians of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors during the upcoming Easter celebrations. In line with this commitment, the IGP has ordered round-the-clock security and protection of public spaces across the country.

Under the directive of the IGP, all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been tasked with deploying police personnel and operational assets to areas of likely security threats within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs). Intensive and proactive visibility patrols will be conducted at all worship centres, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as other critical infrastructures and public spaces.

The IGP has also assured all travellers who will be visiting their hometowns and other places within the country for the festivities of adequate security irrespective of the medium of such travels whether by road, air, waterways, or rail, as deployments have been increased and visibility patrols intensified in all areas including aerial patrol and surveillance.





The Nigeria Police Force emphasizes the importance of professional conduct among its officers deployed for these duties. While ensuring courteousness to law-abiding citizens, officers will maintain firmness and ruthlessness towards criminal elements seeking to exploit the festive period for their unlawful activities.

The IGP felicitates with Nigerians, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Easter celebrations. He appreciates the citizens for their support and calls on them to cooperate continually with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information to prevent and detect crime.

As we commemorate the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us come together in unity and vigilance to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to serving and protecting the public, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station/Post.



