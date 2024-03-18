Pastor’s Wife Pours Female Evangelist Hot Water In Abia State

It was a pandemonium yesterday in Obinalu Ngodo Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA of Abia State as a wife of the Pastor in charge of Bethel Methodist Church Obinaolu, Ngodo Isuochi poured hot water on one of the female Evangelists in the church.


As of the time of filling this report, the reason for such dastardly act is yet to be ascertained.


Efforts by our correspondent to reach the Pastor and the members of the church proved abortive as they all declined our calls.


But some residents of the area who spoke to our correspondent said that there has been some suspicious moves by the female evangelist and the pastor which has triggered the anger of the pastor’s wife.

