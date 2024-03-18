Health Condition Of Nollywood Veteran Amaechi Muonagor Worsens

The health condition of Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has worsened

A recent video of the actor obtained by CKNNews showed a man finding it difficult speak

He once again appealed to well meaning Nigerians to come to his aid





Muonagor was recently diagnosed for acute high blood pressure and diabetes which have affected most of his vitals

People have been rallying round to raise funds for him but from the latest video , its obvious it is not enough

The Actors Guild of Nigeria which he belongs have been making efforts through its President Chief Emeka Rollas to get actors to key into the health Insurance scheme of the Association

Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4oXNGCozwy/?igsh=MWhhZ3RiZ2EwbTMycg==





