Olubadan’s Children Usually Neglected After Father’s Death, Ibadan Prince Decries

In the wake of the recent passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, one of the princes of Ibadan land, Mr Asawale Oloyede-Asanike has decried that sons and daughters of late Ibadan kings are too quick to be overlooked, forgotten once their father passed away.

Rather, he demanded the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the Oyo State Government to ensure real inclusion and involvement of children of late Ibadan monarchs in development plans and affairs of Ibadan.

He said this would further smoothen the relationship between the Ibadan ruling houses.

Asawale, who is the son of the late Oba Yesufu Oloyede-Asanike, made this call in a statement issued following the passing of Oba Balogun.

Asawale argued that children of late Olubadan boasted of some experience, which they could bring to bear for the development of Ibadan land if engaged.

Recounting that his late father, Oba Oloyede-Asanike recorded giant strides during his reign, he argued that children of the late Olubadan, if engaged, could be assets and conveyors of ideas that could hasten the progress and development of Ibadan land.

While acknowledging as indisputable the reference to Ibadan indigenes as Ọmọ Agbotikuyo, Asawale called for caution saying any Olubadan who does should be accorded respect through days of mourning.

Asawale also urged the Olubadan-designate to draw from the development strides of his late father, Oba Asanike, and other late Olubadan, in coming up with his plans as king of Ibadan land.