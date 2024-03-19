Killing Of Soldiers: Army Tracks Militant Leader To Bayelsa, Seizes Delta Community Chair

Soldiers have traced the militant leader allegedly behind last Thursday’s killing of 16 soldiers at Okuama Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, to the riverine Igbomoturu community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, where they killed some youths, who resisted their incursion, and razed some houses belonging to militants. 

The soldiers, who arrived in seven gunboats and a passport boat at about 8.00 am on Sunday, cordoned off the community, forcing villagers to scamper for safety into the bush.

Troops also swooped on the Akugbene community in Bomadi Local Government Area, to arrest perpetrators alleged to have fled to the community.

The soldiers brought the Akugbene community chairman and many others to Bomadi, headquarters of the council area over allegations that they harbored the fleeing chairman of Okuama community and other suspects.

Vanguard 

