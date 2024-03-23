Nigeria Police Awards Holds In Abuja April 5th

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Force Awards and Commendations have been scheduled to hold on April 5th 2024 in Abuja

NPF AWARDS, COMMENDATIONS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 5, AVENUE TO CELEBRATE EXEMPLARY SERVICE, DEDICATION - FPRO





The Nigeria Police Force is pleased to announce the forthcoming Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

This historic event, organized in conjunction with Lenders Consult International, marks a significant milestone the commitment of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, to recognizing and celebrating the exceptional contributions of officers to public safety, crime prevention, and community engagement.

The ceremony will serve as a platform to honour the bravery, dedication, and professionalism exhibited by our officers in the line of duty. It represents a continuation of the transformative agenda set forth by the IGP to foster a culture of excellence, integrity, and accountability within the Force. In his inaugural address to officers, the Inspector-General articulated a visionary approach to reward and recognition, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the invaluable contributions made by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, leading to the implementation of a new recognition and reward system, designed to motivate and inspire our personnel to strive for greatness.

The Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony will recognize individuals across various categories, including Crime Buster of the Year, Investigator of the Year, Cybercrime Buster of the Year, Community Policing Advocate of the Year, and Police Public Relations Officer of the Year, among others. Awards will also be presented for Gallantry, Integrity, and the Best Police Command in the country. Additionally, a special tribute will be paid to an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty with a Posthumous Award.

The selection process for the awards involved nominations from all levels of the Police Force, followed by a meticulous review by a collation committee comprising senior officers and representatives from Lenders Consult International. This transparent and equitable process ensures that every deserving officer is duly recognized for their exceptional contributions.

While we celebrate the achievements of our officers, it is imperative to reiterate the Nigeria Police Force's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The Awards Night serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement, and we remain vigilant in sanctioning any misconduct or violation of the code of conduct.

The Inspector General of Police, while extending gratitude to all stakeholders, including the organizing committee, sponsors, and volunteers, whose support has been instrumental in pursuing the groundwork for the ceremony, assured that the event will be a night of glory and a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our officers. He urged members of the press, stakeholders, and the general public to join us as we celebrate excellence and honour the guardians of our nation's security.





