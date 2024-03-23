Contract Breach: Davido Agrees To Settle Out Of Court, Pay Amaju Pinnick N30m

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has agreed to settle out of court, the breach of contract suit filed against him at a Delta State High Court sitting in Effurun by the Amaju Pinnick-led Brownhill Investment Company Limited.

As part of the consent judgment entered in a N2 billion suit against him, Davido agreed to within seven days of execution of the terms of the settlement, pay the sum of N30 million to the claimant, being a part contribution to the claimant’s outstanding legal fees in this suit.





As part of the out-of-court settlement, the defendant agreed to perform live at the ‘Warri Again 2024 Concert’ slated for October 4, 2024 in Warri, Delta State.





The claimant, through its lawyer, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem in the suit, prayed the court to award N2 billion as general damages against Davido.

The claimant is praying to the court for N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional sum of N30 million as the cost of filing the suit.

Defendants in the suit are David Adeleke a.k.a “Davido”, and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

Following extensive discussion and negotiations to have the matter resolved amicably, parties have mutually agreed that Davido will perform at the “Warri Again Concert” edition on October 4, 2024.

In the consent judgment, parties also agreed that the sum of $94,500 which the claimant had already paid to the defendants, will be considered for the performance at the event.

The parties also agreed as follows: “The parties have resolved the miscommunication issues that occasioned this dispute and the 1st defendant shall immediately post on his social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, etc. the following statement: “All issues regarding ‘Warri Again 2023 Concert’ have been settled between Mr. Amaju Pinnick and myself, and I am happy to announce that I shall be performing live at the ‘Warri Again 2024 Concert’ on October 4, 2024 in Warri, Delta State.