Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

byCKN NEWS -
The national power grid collapsed, on Thursday, plunging the nation into blackout.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, suffered the collapse of electricity grid which has hampered the electricity companies, DisCos, from distributing power across the country.

Informing the customers about the incident, the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, stated: “Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 16.28 hours (4:28 p.m.), which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us.”

The collapse which happened around 4:30 pm has scuttled activities of homes and businesses as Nigerians groan in darkness and faced with purchase of fuel and diesels as alternatives.

The grid’s output, which stood at 2984 megawatts as of 4 pm, fell to zero within an hour, with all 21 plants connected to the grid ceasing operations by 5 pm.

This incident marked another setback for Nigeria’s electricity sector, which has been marred by persistent issues despite privatisation efforts targeted at revitalisation

Late last year, within September 14, 19 and December 11, the country suffered three blackouts from the collapse of the national grid.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with the government over the challenges facing the country’s power sector.

Adelabu said this while expressing concerns over the poor electricity supply situation in the country caused by numerous issues, including outstanding subsidy debts.

