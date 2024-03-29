Actor Zack Orji Has Undergone Two Brain Surgeries So Far...AGN President

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has disclosed that veteran actor, Zack Orji, underwent two successful brain surgeries and is presently in good health.

Rollas revealed this during an interview with Afia TV on Wednesday, mentioning that Zack now requires a post-surgery evaluation abroad.

Rollas expressed dismay at individuals who spread false rumours about Orji’s demise.

He emphasized the negative impact of such misinformation, particularly in the age of the internet where people prioritise growing their online presence over accuracy.

He said, “Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy, I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad, which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.


“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on is inhuman.”

News emerged on social media on Tuesday that the ailing thespian had died.

However, Rollas urged the public to disregard the rumours, saying the actor is alive.

Orji had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.

