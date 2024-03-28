NFIU Uncovers IPOB’s Cells In 22 Countries

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, has uncovered 27 cells belonging to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in 22 countries across the globe, including the United States of America, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The unit in its ‘Counter Terrorism Financing Newsletter’ dated February 26, 2024, said the US and the UK housed the largest number of these cells per country, with seven and six in both countries.

The Federal Government had in 2017, proscribed IPOB and designated the self-determination group a terrorist organisation.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently being tried on terrorism charges by the government.

The NFIU, in the newsletter, linked the running of IPOB to 54 individuals across the globe.

The document revealed: “The NFIU confirmed that the diaspora affiliates of the IPOB group have spread over 22 countries across the globe. Further analysis exposed 27 entities across the globe registered in the name of the group. The US and the UK had the highest number of registrations, having seven and six registered entities, respectively.

“The analysis further indicates that the group has several bank accounts in different countries where funds are being received from various contributors with the narrations ‘Monthly Dues, Services and for ESN’, among others, then later disbursed for various operations.

“It was confirmed that one of the major sources of revenue for the group is crowdfunding by several individuals abroad, mostly Nigerians.

“It was observed that over $160,000 was disbursed to Transmission, Media, and Broadcasting companies in Bulgaria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

‘’The analysis profiled the leader of the group, his addresses, and mobile numbers abroad with other 53 individuals associated with the dissident group. The report was forwarded to law enforcement for further investigation.”

The NFIU further revealed that a betting platform, simply identified as ‘XC’, filed a Suspicious Transaction Report on a 24-year Nigerian customer from North-Central Nigeria.