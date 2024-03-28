Gov Aiyedatiwa Picks 7 Akeredolu’s Ex-Appointees, 5 Others As Commissioners

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has nominated 12 new additional commissioners for appointment to the State Executive Council (SEC).

They are Segun Ayerin, Olaolu Akindolire, Hamidu Takuro, Banji Ajaka, Boye Ologbese and Sunday Akinwalere.

Others are Lola Fagbemi, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Rasheed Badmus, Olayato Aribo, Adewale Akinlosotu and Gbenga Olaniyi.

CKNNews reports that 7 out of the nominees were former cabinet members of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the names of the nominees had been forwarded to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

He said the list of the nominees was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi.

“The Governor urged the House of Assembly to give expedited consideration to the confirmation of the nominees,” the statement read.

Recall that last month, the governor appointed six commissioners and three special advisers to the state executive council (SEC).

They are Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, Olukayode A. Ajulo, Razaq Obe, Emmanuel Igbasan, Akinwumi Sowore, and Oseni Oyeniyi.

The Special Adviser nominees are Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy; Mrs. Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs; and Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.



