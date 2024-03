Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has said that none of her ex-boyfriends can afford to be in places where she is without her.

According to her, because they can’t be in places that she goes to, she doesn’t run into them.

Cuppy said this via her X handle on Wednesday, March 6.

She wrote: “I never run into my ex’s… They can’t afford to be where I be without me 😃”

Responding, Cuppy’s ex, Ryan Taylor, wrote: “Neither can you. 😂😂😂😂”