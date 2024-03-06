Ex Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Thanks Nigerians

The former head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has asked Nigerians and fans of the Super Eagles to continue to show support to the players, saying that “these players make sacrifices to bring them joy.”

He said this via his X handle on Wednesday, March 6.

He noted: “I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach.

“I would like to ask all of you to always support your players.

“These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country. The players make sacrifices to bring you joy.

“The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead.”

The Portuguese resigned his post last week following the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.



