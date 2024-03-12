Mayhem As Irate Youths Burn Popular Wuse Market In Abuja

Angry youths have set parts of the popular Wuse market in Abuja on fire over the killing of a 17-year-old hawker simply identified as Musa.

The office of the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) inside the market as well as some cars parked at the market’s car park were reportedly torched.

It was gathered that a suspect who was being tried at the mobile court in the market attempted to run away, but was allegedly shot and killed by the police.

A senior official of the AMML, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was already convicted of a crime which was not mentioned and in the process of taking him to court for another offence, the boy bolted and tried to run when he was shot by the police.

The AMML official said that was what provoked the attackers to burn down some shops, the office of AMML and some vehicles.

The situation caused a stampede in the market as people rushed to save their property.

It is not clear how many people were injured in the stampede as people scaled the fences while some pushed their way through the few gates available.

Confirming the fire incident, Innocent Amaechina, the Public Relations Officer of the AMML, said the operatives of the Fire Service and the police had cordoned the area and that he couldn’t access the area himself.

