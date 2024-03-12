Army Burst IPOB Firearms Factory In Delta State, Arrest 6 Suspects

Troops of the Nigerian Army have made a significant inroad in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they uncovered and neutralized a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory operated by Armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The intelligence led operation, revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carryout criminal activities to terrorize neighbouring communities and innocent citizens. Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance, but overpowered the Armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed. The gallant troops neutralized two of the fighters and recovered substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Items captured by the troops include, a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a drone manufacturing factory. Other items recovered are a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, Improvised Explosive Device materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets. Troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation.

The Nigerian Army assures the public of troops' unalloyed commitment to dismantling terrorists' and insurgents' networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation.

We urge the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as they strive to restore peace and stability in the country.