I'm Considering Scrapping 'likes' and reposts On X posts .. Elon Musk

Tesla boss, Elon Musk, has announced that his microblogging platform, X (Formerly Twitter) is considering getting rid of the figures of likes and reposts on posts.





If implemented, it would stop showing the number of likes and reposts a post has received but will allow the owner of the post to see from their end.





He said this to attendees of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Daily Mail reports on Wednesday, March 6.





Musk also told the crowd that X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York.





After acquiring Twitter, Musk claimed that under his ownership, the app renamed X, would be an 'everything app,' including not just messaging but also banking and shopping.



