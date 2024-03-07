Husband Beats Mother Of Three To Death In Rivers









The Police in Rivers State said it has arrested a man identified as Michael Chidozie, for allegedly beating his wife and strangling her in their residence in Mile 4, near Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Though it was not clear how the incident happened, it was learned that the victim and mother of three, Mrs Ufuoma Eriera Chidozie, who hails from Delta State allegedly died after sustaining injuries after he was assaulted in the early hours of Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The children of the couple are aged 10, seven and five respectively, all males.

A source in the area who pleaded anonymity said the deceased husband put a call across to his late wife’s brother to come that there was an emergency at home but fled before his in-law arrived.

“When the late woman’s brother arrived, the house was open and quiet. He then went in only to find the lifeless body of his sister. He shouted and called out the name of the woman’s husband.

“But he was nowhere to be found and there was no trace of him. Since then they have been looking for him and even reported the matter to the police,” the source explained.

He further revealed that before now the couple had been having issues, adding that the man had been complaining to some of his close friends.

It was gathered that the suspect was however arrested Wednesday morning by the Agip Police Division, Mile 4, Port Harcourt.





The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was in detention and that an investigation is ongoing.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed that following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.

She said, “The suspect has been arrested. He has been transferred to the SCIID for discreet and proper investigation.”

It was learnt that the woman’s corpse had been deposited in the mortuary, as the police and the family had agreed on an autopsy as part of the investigation before she would be buried.







