Historic Coronation: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere Becomes First General Overseer to Ascend Throne As King

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who recently received staff of office from Abia State Governor, His Excellency Dr Alex Otti OFR as His Royal Majesty, Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie Autonomous community has made history as the first General Overseer of a church to be crowed king.

For the past 10 years, His community, Ikwuorie Autonomous community in Ohanku Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State have been without a king due to the demise of their late king HRH Prof. I.N Kanu in 2013. Since then, there has been a wide vacuum on Ikwuorie stool as the people needed someone who will enthrone the fear of God in the community, restore peace, bring progress and develop the community.

These core standards were unanimously set by the entire community and Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere was chosen as the man who the cap fits.

Even though he was carefully chosen by his people for the stool, Apostle Chinyere rejected to be the king and advised that someone else should be appointed so he can give him his full support. The community followed him patiently while pleading with him to accept to be the king. After many years, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere saw it as a service to his people and accepted this Clarion call to serve his people as their king.





Suffice to say that other Men of God who are pastors in their various denominations have been crowned kings and resigned their appointments in their various churches as pastors before becoming a king, His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is the only General Overseer who is serving and also a king and did not resign because he is serving God and humanity faithfully.





His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is a man who has been dedicated to serve God faithfully. His dedication spurred him to hand over His community to God. For instance, on his arrival to his community from Umuahia on the day he received his staff of office as His Royal Majesty, Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie Autonomous community, he led his people into a dedicated prayers and announced that every first day of the months will be a prayer and fasting in Ikwuorie community.

He also dedicated his throne to God where he asked the congregation to pray for him. As if that is not enough, His Royal Majesty Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere also announced a global crudesade which will take place in his community in April 2024 as part of his efforts to dedicate Ikwuorie Autonomous community to God Almighty.

The man of God who is also a great Philanthropist has made history as the first Man of God to build 33 state of the art free schools, Largest multi skills acquisition center which have trained over 40,000 Nigerians in 30 different vocational skills free of charge.

He built two Free specialists hospitals, more than 18 Free estates. More than 8,000 less privileged Nigerians who are currently studying in Cyprus, United States of America, Canada, Turkey, Benin Republic, Poland etc have been the beneficiaries of his international scholarship initiatives.

Back to his community, Ikwuorie Autonomous community, His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere built the first state of the art free school, free hospitals and free skills acquisition center. He also declared the only government secondary school in his community a free school where he gave the building in the school a facelift. He pays school fees for students from JSS 1 to SS3 and also employed more teachers to assist government paid teachers.

He has also offered international and Local scholarships to not fewer than 60 persons in his community who are currently studying various degree courses in Poland, Turkey, Cyprus United States of America, Canada and Benin Republic while others are sponsored in various universities in Nigeria.

King Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere paid for prepaid meters to meter all the houses in Ohanku community. Ohanku community comprises Ikwuorie, Ujuru and Okotoko Autonomous communities. When it comes to development, His Majesty carries the three autonomous communities along.

He also built a solar water system that gives free access to water in the community. His Majesty has severally organized free eye check and treatment with free eye glasses to his community. He has also built houses for widows and placed all widows on a monthly salary.

His Majesty distributes rice and other food items to the good people of his community from time to time.

Few days after becoming the king, Apostle Chinyere restored peace in not fewer than 50 families who are having an age long shrine summoning cases which have killed many people and wiped many families. Today there is absolute peace in the community while many families have reunited.

King Apostle Chinyere brought in foreign investors, a tyre manufacturing company who are currently planning to build a tyre manufacturing plant in Ikwuorie Ohanku community as part of his resolve to industrialize his community. Currently, His Majesty has acquired all the necessary machines and equipment to build a palm oil and casava processing plant in Ikwuorie community.

His decision to serve his people as their king was indeed a great sacrifice.

He is a man of God who has the interest of his people at heart.

It is instructive to note that His Royal Majesty Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere did not ask or request to be the king of His community. In fact his non acceptance over the years kept his people without a king when there was a unanimous decision From the community to be patient with him till God touches his heart to accept the throne. His acceptance is an answered prayer.

As the community, Ikwuorie Autonomous community happily received their king, there is high Hope that Ihie 1, which means the light, His Royal Highness King Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere will lead them in the part of peace, progress and prosperity.