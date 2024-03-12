Gunmen Attack UNN, Abduct Director

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was contained in a viral video seen on Tuesday.

A female deputy director and a security man were reportedly abducted during the attack.

An SUV allegedly belonging to the abducted woman, a nurse, was seen abandoned even with bullet perforated glass on the front passenger side.

Police Public Relations Officer Daniel Ndukwe was yet to confirm the attack at the time of this report.