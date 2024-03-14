Guber Primary : 13 Lawmakers Withhold Support For Gov Aiyedatiwa

Following the endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the November election by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, 13 out of the 26 lawmakers, yesterday, passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker.

They faulted the Speaker for disrespecting the independence and integrity of the Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, declared his intention to contest for the coveted seat.

The Speaker, who led other members of the House of Assembly to the ceremony held in Akure, said the 26 lawmakers have endorsed Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate.

But countering the Speaker, 13 lawmakers, led by the Majority Leader, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, denied endorsing Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The lawmakers, who opposed the endorsement, include MoyinOlorun Ogunwumiju, Oluwarotimi Fasonu, Olajide Oguntodu, Raymond Daodu, Akinsuroju Nelson and Aomolafe Temitope.

Others include Ifabiyi Olatunji, Agbulu Akeem, Christopher Ayebusiwa, Atinuke Witherspoon, Biola Oladapo and Afe Felix.

Reacting to the purported endorsement, the Majority Leader said: “We were shocked and disappointed to hear the public declaration made by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji, to the extent that the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to support the governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The Ondo State House of Assembly wishes to categorically state that it has not passed any resolution to endorse the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Mr Aiyedatiwa, as purportedly announced by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

“The House of Assembly operates on democratic principles, and would formally take a collective decision, follow due process and the relevant laws governing the state where it wishes to take any decision regarding the endorsement of a gubernatorial candidate.

“As members of the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly, we were shocked and disappointed to hear the public declaration made by the Speaker to the extent that the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to support the governorship ambition of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“The said declaration by Mr Speaker is untrue, misleading, un-parliamentary, and, to say the least, ridiculous. We, therefore, wish to inform the good people of Ondo State at home and in the diaspora that at no point did the Ondo State House of Assembly deliberate on the governorship ambition of any of the numerous aspirants that have indicated their interests to contest for the 2024 governorship election, let alone agree to support any particular aspirant.

“Mr Speaker lacks the moral and legal authorities to speak or pledge support for any governorship aspirant on behalf of the House without the explicit consent of members.

“Mr Speaker has, by his unconventional and false public declaration, misrepresented the House, and in so doing, brought the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly into disrepute, needless controversies and breached our confidence in his leadership.

“Consequently, we, hereby, pass a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

“The House of Assembly, however, reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all decisions taken are transparent enough and are in the best interest of the people of the state.”

Akeredolu didn’t anoint Aiyedatiwa—Late gov’s CPS

Similarly, the former Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde, has asked Governor Aiyedatiwa to stop exploiting the deceased governor’s name for political gain.

Olatunde, in a statement, said that Aiyedatiwa was not anointed by the late governor as his successor.

Reacting to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s claim that the late Governor desired that he succeeded him as governor, Olatunde said: “Both Akeredolu’s family and his ardent supporters across the state strongly object to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s deceptive tactics.

”This narrative regarding the alleged wish of our late leader and father figure, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for Governor Aiyedatiwa to succeed him has gone too far to be disregarded.

“This narrative began even before our leader was laid to rest. Out of respect and utmost reverence for our late Governor, we chose not to engage with those spreading this narrative.

“While we acknowledge that the political atmosphere in the state is intensifying, we want to unequivocally state that the late Governor did not anoint or express a desire for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him.

“On the contrary, the relationship between the late Governor and Governor Aiyedatiwa became strained and distant until his passing.

“Despite attending to official matters and meeting people from Akure, the late Governor intentionally kept Mr Aiyedatiwa, who was the deputy governor at the time, away from him in Ibadan.

“Our late Governor was deeply disappointed and regretful of certain behaviours and character traits displayed by Mr Aiyedatiwa during his health challenges, which ultimately led to his passing.

“We have also observed the circulation of a video recorded during the swearing-in ceremony of the late Governor and Mr Aiyedatiwa as Governor and deputy governor, respectively.

“Undoubtedly, our late Governor had high hopes for Mr Aiyedatiwa. The late Akeredolu never concealed his intentions.

“One thing that discerning minds can see is the turn of events in the latter half of last year.

“Trust was betrayed. Confidence was shattered. And the true colours of desperation overshadowed the good intentions of our late Governor.

“What followed was a tale of disappointment and betrayal. Our late leader, to say the least, was heartbroken before his demise.

“We, therefore, caution Mr Aiyedatiwa to cease these deceptive tactics and focus on his campaign.

“Akeredolu’s ardent followers, including members of his family, do not support Mr Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration to clinch the ticket of the party.6