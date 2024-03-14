Aig-Imoukhuede Takes Over From Late Wigwe As Access Holdings Chairman

Access Holdings Plc has announced that Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, after 10 years, is returning to provide leadership to the company.

Aig-Imoukhuede was pioneer Access Bank Managing Director (MD) and was invited to provide leadership to the group into a new era.

This was coming after the death of Herbert Wigwe, the man who co-founded Access Bank Plc with him.

Aig-Imoukhuede will function as a Non-Executive Chairman as he replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh.

Though, becoming an erstwhile Chairman now, Mr. Jimoh will continue to serve on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Jimoh, the past Chairman of Access Holdings, has expressed excitement about the appointment of Aig-Imoukhuede.

“Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the Board and subsequent election as Chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future.”

Aig-Imoukhuede is a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s banking and finance sector.

He is expected to bring with him a wealth of expertise and leadership acumen.

His tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank lasted from 2002 to 2013.

Mr. Imoukhuede, together with his late partner and deputy, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, transformed Access Bank into one of Nigeria’s top 5 banks.

From that success, they expanded its footprint across 9 other African countries and the United Kingdom.

This also meant that its customer base grew from ten thousand to over six million.

The bank’s asset base also surged to USD $12 billion, establishing itself as a globally recognized financial institution.