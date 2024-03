Former Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele has been forced out of his residence at CBN Governor's quarters at 16 Glover Road Ikoyi Lagos.

The evacuation team was led by CBN Special Investigator Jim Obazee, FCA.

He was seen in this picture watching as his personal effects were being packed out on Saturday

Emefiele was sacked by the Government of Bola Tinubu and he is still facing corruption charges at the court