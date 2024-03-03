Breaking : Silverbird Man Of The Year Awards Holds Today In Lagos ( See List Of All Awardees)

The official presentation of the 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year and other Silverbird Awards will take place on Sunday March 3, 2024

Time: 7pm

Venue: Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria lsland.

At this years event, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the executive governor of Ogun State will be honoured with the prestigious Silverbird Man of the year award while Sherrif Oborevwori the governor of Delta State will be conferred with the governor of the year award.

The following distinguished individuals will be honoured with several awards:

Similinaya Fubara the executive governor of Rivers State will be presented with the 2023 Silverbird Peace Advocate Award.

Actress/Filmmaker, Funke Akindele and also Nigeria's foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji will both be given the Silverbird Special Achievement Award.

Former NBC DG, Tom Adaba and Entertainment Promoter, Ken Olumese will receive the Silverbird Lifetime Achievement Awards while Managing Director of Emerging Markets at Youtube, Alex Okosi receives the Iconic Pioneer Award.

The Chairman and CEO of the Innoson group, Chief( Dr) Innocent Chukwuma OFR gets the Silverbird Manufacturer of the Year Award.

The National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will receive the 2023 Silverbird Financial Institution of the year award.

The Trailblazers Award goes to Nancy Isime and Kunle Remi while the Silverbird post humous awards go to Michael Opara, Kudirat Abiola, Festus Okoyie -Eboh and Umaru Shinkafi.

The Event is strictly by Invitation.

