FRSC Inaugurates Joint Task Force With Sister Agencies To Tackle Use Of Trailers To Convey Human Beings

In a swift response to the urgency to halt the rising cases of traffic infractions occasioned by the use of trailers to convey passengers, and the attendant fatalities , the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has inaugurated a Joint Task Force to arrest and prosecute offenders involved in such traffic infractions.

The Joint Task Force comprises of thebNigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Traffic Management Agencies, and operatives of the Corps. Others who were drafted into the Task Force include representatives of the various transport unions.

The inauguration of the JTF which is in phases commenced with the commissioning of the team to mann Kaduna-Abuja expressway today, 23 March, 2024 at Kakau Toll Gate, Kaduna State.

The Corps Marshal who was represented by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Operations, ACM Zubairu Mato emphasized on the cardinal role of the Joint Task Force. According to Biu, in the last couple of months, the highways have witnessed incidences of road traffic crashes involving trailers loaded with goods, animals and persons.

In most of these crashes, several innocent people who were seen petching on top of goods in such vehicles were killed and the commodities being conveyed also damaged extensively.

In order to reverse the ugly trend, the JTF were directed to embark on effective special patrol operations as well as conduct Mobile Court operations on the commissioned route. They are to also ensure immediate prosecution of apprehended offenders.

The exercise will be carried out across major corridors nationwide. Consequently , owners of trailers are admonished to warn their drivers against this traffic violations as the Corps will not spare anyone caught in the act.

Meanwhile, in another unfortunate development, a fatal crash has occured at about 1350HRS today 23 March, 2023 in Rinji, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The crash involved a Mercedes Benz with registration number AK808AA and a Volkswagen Opel Vectra also with registration number TFB675RC.

Out of the 8 persons in the vehicles 4 victims, comprising of 1 female adult and 3 male adults were killed while the remaining 4 victims survived the crash with different degrees of injuries.

The FRSC rescue team recovered the sun of N1,532,100 One.million Five Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, One Hundred Naira belonging to the victims.