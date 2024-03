Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, one time Winner of -BBNaija , becomes a qualified pilot after finally graduating from aviation school.

The Star Boy shared the good news on Instagram .

He posted a video of himself in the cockpit of a plane while being guided and instructed by the flight attendant.

Miracle also uploaded a snapshot of his award on his Instagram story.

Based on Wetindeypaa, fans and well wishers have taken to the comments section to congratulate him on his new achievement.