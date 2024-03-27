Breaking : Drama At Eko Disco As Two Ladies Lay Claim To CEO Position





The power tussle at Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) appears to have intensified as the Legal Director, Babor Egeregor, has said that Dr Tinuade Sanda is still the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the power firm.

He dismissed the purported termination of employment of Sanda allegedly in compliance with the directives issued by the Nigerian Electricity Distribution Commission (NERC), which he described as unambiguous.

“Therefore, let it be known that Dr. Tinuade Sanda remains the MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company and has since her assumption of office as the MD/CEO, turned EKEDC around for good, with very great milestones and achievements which every sector player recognises.” Babor Egeregor

This disclosure is contained in a statement seen by CKNNews and issued by Egeregor, who also doubles as the Chairman Legal and Regulatory committee of the board.

CKNNews had earlier learnt that the board of Eko DisCo had relieved the embattled MD/CEO, Sanda of her duties as MD/CEO of the power firm and replaced her with Mrs Rekhiat Momoh.

The legal director had insisted that NERC in its order never requested the removal of any staff either seconded to or hired by EKEDC except those connected to the alleged fraud and negligence.

This Was The Initial Sack Statement Issued By The Company

Eko Disco Appoints Acting CEO

The Board of the Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Rekhiat Momoh as the new Acting CEO effective 26th March 2024.

According to a statement by the board, “The new appointment follows the redeployment of the erstwhile MD/CEO, Mrs Tinuade Sanda, to WPG Ltd, the core investor that seconded her to Eko Disco.”

The statement added, “Mrs Momoh has been in the power sector for more than 31 meritorious years. She has risen through the ranks in the power sector from the days of NEPA, PHCN, and now Eko Disco, receiving several excellence awards, commendations, and medals.





“A marketer by training, she has an MBA from the Lagos State University. She’s a fellow of several organisations including the Nigeria Institute of Management, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and several others. She has attended several local and international leadership and management courses and training programmes.”

The board further expressed its confident in Mrs Momoh ability to perform in her new role effectively and take the company to greater heights.



