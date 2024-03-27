Actress Eniola Ajao Defends Femi Adebayo Over Bobrisky Award Backlash





Actress Eniola Ajao has defended her colleague Femi Adebayo over the backlash arising from the award presented to crossdresser Bobrisky as the most fashionable female dresser at her event

Eniola during an interview with Arise TV, shed light on the Bobrisky Award controversy, explaining that it was meant to be a joke to generate buzz for her movie.

"It was all a joke, we just wanted to have fun, we wanted people to talk because my team and I decided that we needed people to talk about this movie, it needs to be in the faces of people.

I’ve been doing it all alone and I wasn’t getting the help I felt I needed so I was like ‘okay what do we do for people to talk about this film?’ and we decided that let’s give it to Bob because he’s always a controversial person."

She emphasized that the intention was to spark conversations about the film and that her colleague Femi had no responsibility for the decision.

"Femi Adebayo is my boss, he wasn’t even aware of so many things that were going on,

I only called him to help me announce, he wasn’t part of the judges or anything.

People should please not be disappointed in him, he’s a very nice person" - she says.