Binance To Discontinue All Naira Services In Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange globally, has announced the discontinuation of all its Naira services starting from March 8.

This decision comes amidst the company’s ongoing regulatory challenges in Nigeria, as disclosed in a statement on its app.

Effective March 5, Binance will cease naira deposits, followed by the termination of withdrawals on March 8.

“Any remaining NGN balances in users’ Binance accounts will be automatically converted to USDT,” the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. Binance will also delist all existing NGN spot trading pairs on March 7.

The naira will be removed from the list of supported payment options on Binance Pay, the exchange’s payment solution.

Binance’s decision coincides with Nigeria’s intensified scrutiny of the global cryptocurrency exchange.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال