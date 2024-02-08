Why I Love South Africa...Super Eagles Heroic Keeper Nwabali





Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, says he loves South Africa.

He was reacting after Nigeria advanced into the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 4-2 win over South Africa on penalties

Captain William Troost-Ekong was the goalscorer from the penalty spot while Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty as Nwabali saved twice in the shoot-out to set Nigeria on the road to her eighth AFCON final.

In an Instagram post shortly after the game, the goalkeeper, who plays for South African Premier Soccer League, Chippa United, said he loves the country as much as its fans love him

“This is a game I’m born to play. A night to remember!!! I felt every bit of it!! Brick by brick and dreams are coming true. No love lost at all. I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this team with all my heart. Safe hands,” he wrote.

Nwabali has been impressive for the Super Eagles at the AFCON so far.

He has kept four clean sheets and conceded just two goals.

Nigeria will play Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday after the host defeated DR Congo in their Semi-Final encounter.