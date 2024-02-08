Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Beheading Girlfriend In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested one man simply identified as Tony for allegedly beheading his girlfriend, Maxuel Ebibraladei, in Kabeama community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the tragedy occurred at about 3am on Saturday.

According to the suspect’s neighbour who pleaded anonymity, he was reportedly apprehended by residents in the community and was handed over to the police.

The source added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, while the suspect had been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“We do not know what happened between the two lovers that would make him cut off the head of his girlfriend and mother of his child. The two of them were quiet and easy-going.”

“The headless corpse of the lady was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa while the arrested boyfriend is in custody of the police in Yenagoa.”

While speaking in a telephone interview on Thursday, the state command Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident adding that the suspect had been arrested and the body taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

He said, “The suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the deceased has been deposited at the FMC mortuary for autopsy.”

It had been reported that a man allegedly dismembered his 20-year-old girlfriend, Justina Otuene, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The suspect, Damian Okoligwe, a 400-level student of petrochemical engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, is currently in the custody of the state police.

The Bayelsa State Government had on Tuesday called on the people of Kabeama Community in Sagbama Local Government Area and their Amatolo neighbours in Southern Ijaw Area of the state to be calm in the wake of the beheading of the lady by her boyfriend on Saturday.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, said the government had been properly briefed about the incident and that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure that justice was served.

Ewhrudjakpo also strongly condemned the dastardly act describing the development as “totally unacceptable.”