Top Female Journalist Yetunde Francis Dies In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
 Nigeria's foremost female Journalist Mrs Yetunde Francis Oladeinde is dead 

Yetunde from information reaching CKNNews died on Monday 

Her demise was announced by her former boss and veteran  journalist Mr Mike Awoyinfa ( Ex DMD and Deputy Editor In Chief of Sun Newspaper) via his Facebook page 

Yetunde in her over three decade in Journalism worked with several Newspapers including Weekend Concord , National Life as well as The Nation Newspaper 

Her death has thrown the industry into another mourning few hours after the death of radio presenter Mrs Anozie of Dream FM Enugu

Her funeral arrangements will be announced later

