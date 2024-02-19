Top Female Journalist Yetunde Francis Dies In Lagos





Nigeria's foremost female Journalist Mrs Yetunde Francis Oladeinde is dead

Yetunde from information reaching CKNNews died on Monday

Her demise was announced by her former boss and veteran journalist Mr Mike Awoyinfa ( Ex DMD and Deputy Editor In Chief of Sun Newspaper) via his Facebook page

Yetunde in her over three decade in Journalism worked with several Newspapers including Weekend Concord , National Life as well as The Nation Newspaper

Her death has thrown the industry into another mourning few hours after the death of radio presenter Mrs Anozie of Dream FM Enugu

Her funeral arrangements will be announced later