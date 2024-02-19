Lion Kills OAU Staff While Feeding It





A staff member of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife Zoological Park, Olabode Olawuyi, has been k!lled by a nine-year-old lion in the zoo. A statement released by the public relations officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said Olawuyi, until his d£ath was a Veterinary Technologist, who had been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade.

“Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male lion k!lled the man who had been feeding them.’’

According to the statement, other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized. The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.”

The statement adds that a comprehensive investigation into the immediate has commenced to identify the remote causes of the incident.