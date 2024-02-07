Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Two Weeks In France

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a two-week private visit to France.

The jet, which conveyed the president back to the country, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

He was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Some governors were also at the airport to welcome back the nation’s number one citizen.

It is unclear why the president went to France, but the announcement of his trip took many by surprise as Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesman, only said it was a private visit.

In Tinubu’s absence, there was an outcry on the rising cost of living as protests broke in some parts of the country.

Hours before his return, some key members of Tinubu’s cabinet converged on the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss about the state of the nation.

Gbajabiamila, Ribadu and some ministers were among those who attended the close door session at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال