Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Two Weeks In France

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a two-week private visit to France.

The jet, which conveyed the president back to the country, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

He was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Some governors were also at the airport to welcome back the nation’s number one citizen.

It is unclear why the president went to France, but the announcement of his trip took many by surprise as Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesman, only said it was a private visit.

In Tinubu’s absence, there was an outcry on the rising cost of living as protests broke in some parts of the country.

Hours before his return, some key members of Tinubu’s cabinet converged on the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss about the state of the nation.

Gbajabiamila, Ribadu and some ministers were among those who attended the close door session at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.