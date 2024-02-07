400-Level Ogun University Female Student Commits Suicide

A 400-level female student at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Adaze Doris Jaja, has reportedly committed suicide.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday, said the 31-year-old died in a hotel room.

She said Adaze was reported to have been found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth with an empty bottle of Sniper beside her.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye Division, on January 27 at about 7:30 a.m